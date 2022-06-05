Holland celebrates first ever Wear Orange Day, aiming to prevent gun violence

HOLLAND, Mich. — As gun violence continues across the country and here in Michigan, a first of its kind event was held in Holland today, aimed not only at stopping it, but also giving the community a chance to make a difference.

“I have a third grade son, and so when he came home from school that day, I just remember thinking that I'm done doing nothing,” said Carolyn Buckley, event organizer.

A sea of orange filling Centennial Park in Holland, just 10 days after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Carolyn Buck says, that shooting was her breaking point.

“We were just talking to one another saying 'what do we do?'” said Buck, “There has got to be something, this is beyond out of control.”

She took action partnering with “Wear Orange” — a national movement accompanying National Gun Violence Awareness Day, making this the first ever Holland Wear Orange event.

"Gun violence has become an epidemic in our society, and while I support the second amendment, I also support reasonable restrictions on gun ownership and carrying,” said attendee Mark Courtade.

He came out to join a movement that he says is more than just marching, but actually making a difference.

“I don't like just parades and just taking action without a purpose, here, there's a purpose,” said Courtade.

That purpose is pushing for policy change.

"We need to stop, we need to find a way to create some common sense policy that just mitigates these situations,” said Buck.

Multiple stations were set up to encourage local representatives to do just that. One, allowing attendees to make phone calls and leave voicemails. Another, giving them the opportunity to write a letter. There was also an area to send heartfelt letters to hurting communities devastated by gun violence.

“All kids are my kids, these kids, the safety of them is like the safety of my son,” said Buck, “ I would wish if it were my kid, that someone would have stood up and done something.”

Around a couple hundred people came out for Sunday’s event. A GoFundMe page was created, exceeding their goal of $1,000. Any additional donations will go towards Opportunity Thrive; a local non-profit that supports the mental and emotional health of educators and school systems in Ottawa County.

