Holiday events in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost here and the Kalamazoo Downtown Partnership is getting in the spirit with their holiday events.

There will be free events all season long. These include Paws with Claus, a window decorating contest, the Holly Jolly Trolley and of course the return of Santa's Workshop starting on November 27.

The city will ring in the holidays with the annual Christmas Tree lighting from 5-7 p.m. on November 26. The event will be held at Bronson Park and there will be live music, hot chocolate, crafts and more.

