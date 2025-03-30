Hit & run seriously injures pedestrian in Walker

Walker Police Department says the hit and run crash happened at 2:01 AM Sunday At the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Ferndale Avenue.

The 47-year-old pedestrian that was struck has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

police say the suspect vehicle is a silver Honda with damage on it's drivers side.

If you have information, call Walker Police Department at (616) 791-6788, or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345

