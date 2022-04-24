Hit & Run in Georgetown Twp. under investigation

GEORGETOWN TWP. MICH. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit & run crash that caused some power poles to fall onto the road.

The crash happened near Rosewood Street & 28th Avenue just after 5:30 Sunday morning.

Sheriff's say a 51-year-old man hit a power pole on Rosewood and then drove west towards 28th Avenue, he then hit another power pole on 28th avenue before driving off again, heading south on 28th Avenue.

The crashes caused the power poles to fall and there were lines down which blocked parts of Rosewood and 28th Avenue. Officials closed the area for cleanup but the area has since been reopened.

Sheriff's say they located the car on Balsam Drive & Oak Street in Hudsonville. The man was not injured and was taken to the Ottawa County Jail for the Hit & run and operating under the influence of drugs.

