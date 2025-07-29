MUSKEGON, Mich. — The historic Milwaukee Clipper, a landmark docked in Muskegon, may soon be transformed into a boatel.

Historic Milwaukee Clipper aims to become 'boatel' in Muskegon

Built in 1904, the 361-foot-long vessel with 48 rooms is undergoing restoration efforts to return it to its former glory as the "Queen of the Great Lakes."

"We're on board the historic Milwaukee Clipper, a national historic landmark," said Brock Johnson, Milwaukee Clipper Preservation Association Director of Operations.

Johnson envisions the ship becoming a 'unique' attraction for the Muskegon area. On board the boatel, there will be three bars, two restaurants and even a movie theater.

"I want to give them a unique activity that people from Muskegon can enjoy, people from the entire state and people from the entire country can enjoy," Johnson said.

The ship was officially moved back permanently to Muskegon in December of 1997, with restoration efforts beginning that same year.

Bob Lukens, director of Visit Muskegon, believes the boatel would be a welcome addition to the area's growing tourism industry.

"There's a lot to do for visitors here," Lukens said. "Year over year, we have increases in visitors and visitor spending here in Muskegon County. So we do have some new hotels coming into the area."

Johnson and his team are working to secure a permanent dock for the vessel. If all goes according to plan, they hope to welcome guests aboard the boatel within the next three years.

"It's an ongoing effort, and nothing's ever perfect, but we have a great team who is doing great work down here to get the ship restored," Johnson said.

For those interested in supporting the project, sponsorships are available for $1,000, which includes having your name displayed on a plaque aboard the vessel.

"I want to make sure that people have a unique place to go, to say, 'I'm going to go have a weekend on the Clipper' and make this something that people want to do every single year," Johnson said.

For more information on the sponsorships, click here.

