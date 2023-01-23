Watch Now
Highway shut down in Norton Shores due to ice, accidents

Posted at 9:23 PM, Jan 22, 2023
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The Norton Shores Fire Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of US 31 and I-96.

Around 8:30 on Sunday evening, the department announced that the highway was closed while crews respond to "multiple" accidents.

The highway will remain shut down until County Roads arrive and salt the interchange, according to a Facebook post from the department's page.

Norton Shores Fire Department also urges travelers to drive with caution through the night and early morning, as falling temperatures cause icy roads.

