Highly contagious strain of bird flu detected in Cass County flock

LANSING, Mich. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in Cass County.

The disease was found among a backyard flock, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD). The property has since been placed under quarantine.

We’re told it’s the county’s first positive case since its first detection in Michigan last year. It is also the state’s first case since this March.

“While there have been fewer detections of HPAI in the United States and Michigan this year, the threat posed by this virus was never fully eliminated. Even though this detection is unfortunate, it is not unexpected, as cases of HPAI continue to be discovered both nationally and in Michigan’s wildlife, meaning the virus is still very present and circulating in the environment,” says State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “The best strategy any bird owner has against this disease is prevention. It is essential to continue taking precautionary measures to protect flocks from wild birds and the germs they could be carrying.”

The state says HPAI can spread easily through contact between infected birds, equipment and clothing worn by caretakers.

Bird owners are urged to take all necessary precautions ensuring the safety of their flocks by doing the following:



Bring domesticated birds inside or make sure their outdoor space is secure.

Wash up before and after touching birds and before entering other coops.

Sterilize boots and equipment before entering other coops.

Don’t share equipment between coops or farms.

Wash off and sterilize equipment after using them. Throw them away if they can’t be cleaned.

Give well or city water to birds for drinking.

Secure all bird feed so they are inaccessible to wild birds or rodents.

MDARD reminds the public to handle poultry and eggs safely when cooking.

Potential symptoms of HPAI include numerous deaths among flocks, decreased egg production, coughing, sneezing, diarrhea and reduced water consumption.

Report suspected cases of HPAI in domestic birds to MDARD by calling 800-292-3939 during the day or 517-373-0440 outside of business hours. For wild birds, call the Michigan Department of Natural Resources at 517-336-5030 and through their Eyes in the Field app under “Diseased Wildlife.”

Visit MDARD’s webpage for resources and other information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube