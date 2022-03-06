High winds cause power outages around West Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — High winds have knocked out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses around West Michigan.

As of 4:15 Sunday morning, just under 18,900 Consumers Energy customers were without power. Most of the outages are in Kent & Allegan Counties with just over 11,530 customers without power in Kent County and just over 3,200 customers without power in Allegan County.

FOX 17 meteorologists report wind gusts to around 60 miles an hour are expected today with a high wind warning.

The Consumers Energy Outage Center has information on restoration times, tips on what you can do before, during and after a storm and how you can sign up for free outage alerts.

Consumers Energy offers these critical safety tips:

Be aware of the potential for downed electric lines. If you see a downed wire, stay at least 25 feet away and report it by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Midwest Energy is also reporting a number of outages due to the wind. You can check the outage numbers and additional safety information on Midwest Energy.

Stay with the FOX 17 Weather team for updates throughout the day.

