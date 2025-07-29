High levels of E. coli prompts closure of Ramona Park Beach in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage announced Ramona Park Beach is temporarily closed due to the detection of high amounts of E. coli.

This was discovered through the weekly water monitoring program by the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department.

The city says samples collected on Monday, July 28, noted E. coli levels to be 765.6 per 100 ml, which exceeds the total body contact standard of 300 E. coli per 100 ml.

Officials will be collecting new samples on Tuesday, July 29, and release the results when they become available.

The public is being advised to avoid total body contact with the surface water in the bathing beach area on Long Lake at Ramona Park.

Signs are also posted to inform the public to avoid surface water contact.

The city says Ramona Park beach patrons are encouraged to contact their health provider with questions pertaining to illness.

Anyone with questions about the water sampling program or Michigan Water Quality Standards can contact the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department at 269-373-5337.

