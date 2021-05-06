Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping recalled because of undeclared almonds

WXMI — The Hershey Company is recalling a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping because 1,700 bottles were filled with the wrong topping.

Instead of Chocolate Shell Topping, the FDA says the bottles were filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds.

To protect public health, particularly individuals with an almond allergy, Hershey issued a voluntary recall for the incorrectly filled bottles.

The recall involves 7.25-oz. (205g) bottles with UPC (346000). They were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 and bear the product code 25JSAS1.

So far, no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

If you bought Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with lot code 25JSAS1, contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

