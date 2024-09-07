Here's what's happening in West Michigan this weekend (September 7-8)

GRAND RAIDS, Mich. — We've made it to the first full weekend of September, and there are plenty of reasons to get outside friends and family! Here's a breakdown of your weekend happenings:

HOLLAND, Mich -- TULIP CITY WALLS MURAL FESTIVAL

Art lovers get ready for an explosion of vibrant colors as the Tulip City Walls Mural Festival in the Eastcore neighborhood of Holland. Watch local and international artists paint stunning murals right before your eyes, turning ordinary walls into extraordinary works of art. Enjoy live music from talented bands, savor delicious treats from food trucks, and participate in fun activities for the whole family. It runs from 3p.m. to 9:30p.m. Saturday and 11a.m to 2p.m on Sunday. Just head to the corner of Columbia & 19th street. This is a free event where you can experience the power of art to connect, inspire, and beautify.

WAYLAND, Mich -- WAYLAND BALLOON FEST

The Wayland Balloon Fest is bringing some hot air to west Michigan. It's happening all day Saturday. This is a great opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air, sunshine, and fun for the whole family. You can take a tethered balloon flight and see the festival from up high. Or check out the car show, kids carnival, dozens of vendors selling everything from handcrafted goods to delicious food, and live music too! Don't miss the balloon glow at 8:30p.m.. Money raised from this event will got to suicide prevention programs. All balloon events are weather dependent. Tickets start at $5 for kids and $15 for adults.

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- KALAMAZOO SCOTTISH FESTIVAL

The Kalamazoo Scottish Festival is a day to experience everything Scottish! It starts Saturday at 9a.m. at Kindleberger Park. You'll experience piping, highland dancing, highland athletic competitions, Celtic music, Scottish gifts, and clothing.

The festival is family friendly with a fantastic children's area where children can make a shield, take a ride on nessie and play a small version of the highland games. You'll also enjoy petting the highland cows and highland deer hounds while enjoying the many food trucks and historical demonstrations.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich -- FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS AT THE BALLPARK

Get ready for Friday night lights at the ballpark. It's free back to school night with MCCU and the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, featuring "Remember the Titans". Gates open at 7:45p.m. Saturday, the movie starts at 8:30p.m.. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to get cozy on the field. There will also be inflatable's and yard games before the movie. Hot dogs, pop, candy, popcorn and ice cream will be available at the concession stands .. Popcorn is free for MCCU members.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- EASTOWN STREETFAIR

The Eastown StreetFair is back Saturday from 9a.m. to 8p.m.. Enjoy this family-friendly celebration featuring locally-made goods, live music, a beer tent, food trucks, and the EBA smaller business market. Also, If you have an old bike collecting dust, bring it to the Streetfair bike drive to support Upcycle Bikes, which refurbishes and donates bikes to those in need. Those who donate will receive two free drink tickets for each bike donation made.

