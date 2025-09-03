Help kids in West Michigan get more books to read!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you give a child a book… It’s the guiding principle —and the name— of our parent company’s nation-wide literacy campaign.

September is National Literacy Month, and today, September 3, the Scripps Howard Foundation is matching all donations up to $200,000!

Give A Book Donation Page

Whether helping them with their lessons, entertaining them, teaching culture or history, or transporting them to mystical realms, books help children connect with friends, family, teachers, and more, sense of the world around them, and give them the stepping stone to the best life has to offer.

A good book can do all of that—and there’s no reason to keep that magic confined to the classroom. Having and reading books in the home helps kids wind down, learn more, and spend quality time with their loved ones.

According to the Scholastic Kids & Family Reading Report, across all demographics, 93% of kids agree their favorite books are the ones that they have picked out themselves. 92% of kids say they are more likely to finish a book they have picked out themselves 82% of kids say they feel a sense of accomplishment when they finish reading a book.

Every $6 donated buys a book for kids in West Michigan during the campaign—today, that $6 will be doubled by a matching donation from the Scripps Howard Foundation to buy 2 books.

FOX 17 has been humbled by West Michigan in past campaigns which enabled us to support students at 3 Grand Rapids Public Schools.

We hope to continue that impact this year and beyond.

To donate, text WXMI to 50155, or click here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube