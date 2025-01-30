Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital visitors limited as respiratory illnesses rise

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health is limiting the amount of visitors allowed in patient rooms at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital as respiratory illnesses soar.

“Effective immediately, only two people are permitted at the bedside during the day and one person overnight,” the healthcare group stated in a release Thursday morning.

The restrictions only apply to pediatric units, and patients should expect longer wait times and beds in “non-traditional settings” as more and more people are admitted for treatment.

Corewell Health advises everyone to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of diseases like respiratory viruses by staying home when sick, washing hands frequently, and keeping up to date with vaccines for viruses like influenza, whooping cough, RSV, and COVID-19.

