Heavy fire causes roof collapse at Benton Harbor elementary school

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Part of a Benton Harbor school has been condemned after its roof collapsed during a heavy fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out before 3 p.m. at Morton Elementary School, which the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety (BHDPS) says was vacant at the time.

We’re told officers arrived to find copious amounts of smoke billowing from the school’s north side. With help from the Benton Township Fire Department (BTFD), they entered the building to find a classroom engulfed in flames that reached the roof.

BHDPS tells us the interior fire was placed under control within 40 minutes. The roof had collapsed, however, at which first responders used exterior means of attack to put out the rest of the fire.

The northwest side of the school was condemned and marked for demolition in the interest of public safety, officials say.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but there is no evidence to suggest it was caused by arson.

BHDPS credits BTFD, the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, the Lincoln Township Fire Department, the Benton Township Police Department and medical first responders for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the fire are encouraged to connect with BHDPS by calling 269-443-1027.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube