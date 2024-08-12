Health experts urge vaccination against whooping cough before school starts

COLDWATER, Mich. — Health officials urge parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on vaccinations amid a rise in whooping cough cases across the Midwest.

One case was confirmed in St. Joseph County, according to the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJ). That’s in addition to other cases detected in other parts of Michigan, as well as Indiana and Ohio.

We’re told now is a good time to update your child’s vaccines as school draws near.

Health experts say whooping cough begins with similar symptoms as the common cold but tend to develop into more intense coughing fits after one or two weeks. Whooping cough is highly contagious and can spread for four weeks after the illness passes.

People infected with whooping cough are advised to stay home until antibiotic treatment is administered over a five-day period. Talk to your doctor if you live with someone who is sick with whooping cough for antibiotic options that may prevent the disease's spread.

Visit BHSJ’s website for more information.

