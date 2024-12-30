'He blew me a kiss': President Carter remembered as generous friend to President Ford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is paying tribute to the unique friendship between former presidents Jimmy Carter and Ford.

President Jimmy Carter passed on Dec. 29, 2024, after roughly two years in hospice care.

Despite their intense 1976 presidential campaign, the two leaders maintained a close bond, with Carter expressing gratitude towards Ford in his inaugural address.

"For myself and for our nation, I want to thank my predecessor for all he has done to heal our land,” he told the nation.

Their friendship grew over time, with Carter keeping Ford informed on domestic and foreign policy matters throughout his presidency.

Ford often offered his advice to Carter — their bond apparently cemented when they attended Egyptian President Anwar Sadat's funeral together.

Dr. Mirelle Luecke, supervisory curator at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, notes that "they shared a lot of core values about public service, about the importance of their families, about their strong independent wives, about their faith.”

The museum showcase features photographs of their debates, post-presidency events, and campaign buttons.

A memory book is also available for the public to sign and share their memories of President Carter. The book will be sent to the Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta, Georgia, after his funeral.

In addition, a door from the Kent County Habitat for Humanity is on display, which the public can sign until Jan. 5, 2025. The door will then be donated to Habitat International, reflecting President Carter's dedication to the organization.

Dr. Luecke emphasizes that the friendship between Carter and Ford "just really emphasizes the idea of civility and putting country first.”

Lynda Edsall, a longtime admirer of President Jimmy Carter, had a memorable encounter with him during a visit to Grand Rapids Junior College (now GRCC) nearly 20 years ago.

She told Carter how he was the first presidential candidate she ever cast a vote for.

Moved by her words, Carter responded with a heartfelt gesture — blowing her a kiss.

The moment has stayed with Lynda, who reflects on the encounter: "I loved how he represented being a Christian and being a Democrat. ... It was very meaningful, one of the best memories of my life."

President Carter remembered as generous friend to President Ford

Carter spoke at Ford's funeral in 2007, highlighting their shared values and commitment to public service.

He joked that his inaugural address's praise for Ford received the most applause, and reflected on their collaborative efforts — including the Panama Canal treaties and Camp David accords.

The museum's tribute to President Carter's legacy serves as a testament to the power of bipartisan relationships and the importance of putting country first.

As Dr. Luecke notes, "I think humanity is a really key word. ... They both showed their humanity and their own commitment to doing what they could to serve their country, and I think that did shine through in both of their presidencies."

