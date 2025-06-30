Hazmat team deployed after reported explosion in Kalamazoo County, one hurt

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 60-year-old man suffered chemical burns after a hazardous materials incident in Texas Township on Monday.

According to Texas Township Fire-Rescue, firefighters were called to Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems off Elm Valley Drive right around noon.

Investigators say nitric acid came into contact with an unknown chemical in the lab room, causing a chemical reaction and the explosion.

We're told a subsequent spill was contained in the room and posed no danger to the surrounding area.

The 60-year-old man is an employee with Bendix. He was taken to Bronson Hospital by LIFE EMS to treat his chemical burns.

Clean-up and air monitoring was conducted at the scene.

Texas Fire was assisted by the Oshtemo Township Fire Department, Portage Fire Department and the Kalamazoo County Hazardous Materials Team.

