Hay! Tractor Day parade celebrates agriculture at Fremont High School

FREMONT, Mich — Since 2005, students at Fremont High School have been driving their tractors and farm equipment to school the day before spring break and on Thursday the tradition continued.

What has become a community tradition celebrating Fremont's agricultural heritage started with just 17 students and staff, and now averages 25-30 students each year. The celebration doesn't stop in the parking lot though, festivities surrounding the 'combine commute' include a tractor parade for elementary schools, a hot dog lunch and high school Ag Olympics with the winning class being recognized at an all-school assembly to send students into their Spring Break.

