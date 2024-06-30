Hastings hosts first-ever Pride festival

HASTINGS, Mich. — Before June comes to a close, another Pride Festival came to West Michigan as Hastings hosted its first-ever event.

"People who grew up here who live out of town and moved away, came back for it because they just couldn't believe it was happening," said J Maizlish Mole, the event organizer.

Organizers told FOX 17, they set up a small Pride event at a local coffee shop last year, and almost 200 people showed up. With the help of fundraising, they did it again, on a bigger scale.

"There's a huge number of people for whom it means a lot to represent and to be to be seen, and to communicate with one another and to build a community," Mole said.

People from all over enjoyed food, live performances, and local vendors.

"It's amazing that this is taking place right now. The turnout is great. The amount of smiles and hugs and people dancing and bubble machines. I'm overjoyed right now," Sydney Smith told FOX 17.

Event organizers were worried the city council wouldn't approve the event, but they're glad they did.

"You deserve to exist and you you deserve to be here. I deserve to be here. Oh, and it's especially important in rural areas where we can be more isolated, and face more backlash or hardship," Smith said.

Although there were a few people protesting the event, organizers believe events like this are necessary to bring people together.

