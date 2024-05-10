Hartford Public School buildings placed in lockdown Friday

HARTFORD, Mich. — All Hartford Public Schools were placed in lockdown Friday morning.

"Hartford Public Schools: All buildings are currently on a lockdown," the district wrote in a Facebook post. "We will provide more information when we have it. No one is allowed into the buildings during the lockdown."

A police source tells FOX 17 a threat was made against Hartford Middle School. We're told it was received by the district via call or text.

The source says the threat was investigated on site, and deemed not credible.

FOX 17 has reached out to Hartford Public Schools for comment.

