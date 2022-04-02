Harbor Humane Society releases Anthology book

You know the Harbor Humane Society for pet adoptions but you likely don't know them for writing books. The humane society has done just that and it was just released.

The book is an anthology called The Big Fang. The book combines 22 different authors with 22 short stories of humor, mystery and more. Digital copies are now for sale for $4.99 but paperback will be available for preorder soon.

The Humane Society is hoping to sell 300 or more copies of the book, proceeds from the book will go toward the Humane Society.

An event will be held by the Humane Society on April 30th to learn more about the book and the authors. The authors will also be available to sign books, The event is being held at the Humane Society's Resale Store Library on Chicago Drive in Jenison.