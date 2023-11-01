Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hamilton Middle School student from Venezuela goes sledding for first time

Esteban 2.jpeg
Hamilton Community Schools
Esteban 2.jpeg
esteban 4.jpeg
esteban 1.jpeg
esteban 3.jpeg
Posted at 2023-11-01T12:54:55-0400
and last updated 2023-11-01 12:54:55-04

HAMILTON, Mich. — A Hamilton Middle School teacher surprised one of her students on Wednesday by taking him sledding for the first time.

Esteban is a 6th-grade student from Venezuela who, until yesterday, had never seen snow before.

esteban 4.jpeg

When the flakes started falling, the school says his teacher, Mrs. Katie Lillmars took him outside to see snow for the first time.

The school says Esteban told Mrs. Lillmars he really wanted to go sledding. Wednesday morning when Esteban got to school, Mrs. Lillmars surprised him and told him the whole class was taking him sledding.

Esteban 2.jpeg

Hamilton Schools says the class borrowed a sled from STREAM teacher Mr. Steve Hickok and taught Esteban all about the snow and sledding.

"Since his arrival a few weeks ago, my class has shown so much compassion, kindness, and eagerness to learn his language and help him feel comfortable here in Hamilton," said Mrs. Lillmars.

esteban 1.jpeg

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book