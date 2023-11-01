Hamilton Middle School student from Venezuela goes sledding for first time

HAMILTON, Mich. — A Hamilton Middle School teacher surprised one of her students on Wednesday by taking him sledding for the first time.

Esteban is a 6th-grade student from Venezuela who, until yesterday, had never seen snow before.

When the flakes started falling, the school says his teacher, Mrs. Katie Lillmars took him outside to see snow for the first time.

The school says Esteban told Mrs. Lillmars he really wanted to go sledding. Wednesday morning when Esteban got to school, Mrs. Lillmars surprised him and told him the whole class was taking him sledding.

Hamilton Schools says the class borrowed a sled from STREAM teacher Mr. Steve Hickok and taught Esteban all about the snow and sledding.

"Since his arrival a few weeks ago, my class has shown so much compassion, kindness, and eagerness to learn his language and help him feel comfortable here in Hamilton," said Mrs. Lillmars.

