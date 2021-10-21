Watch
Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped missionaries

Odelyn Joseph/AP
People protest carrying a banner with a message that reads in Creole: "No to kidnappings, no to violence against women ! Long live Christian Aid Ministries," demanding the release of kidnapped missionaries, in Titanyen, north of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A group of 17 U.S. missionaries including children was kidnapped by a gang in Haiti on Oct. 16. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Oct 21, 2021
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang that police say kidnapped 17 members of a missionary group is seen in a new video saying he will kill them if he doesn’t get what he’s demanding.

The video posted Thursday on social media shows Wilson Joseph dressed in a blue suit, carrying a blue hat and wearing a large cross around his neck.

He also threatened Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the chief of Haiti’s National Police, Léon Charles as he spoke in front of the coffins that held several members of his gang who were recently killed.

Some of the kidnapped missionaries are from Oceana County.

