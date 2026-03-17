Guatemalan woman sentenced for counterfeit document scheme in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Guatemalan national living in the U.S. illegally has been sentenced to eight months in federal custody for her role in a counterfeit document operation in West Michigan.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan says Norma Ayala, 35, conspired to transfer false Social Security cards and Permanent Resident cards to individuals unlawfully in the United States.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) began looking into the scheme in 2024 after receiving reports of fraudulent IDs in greater Grand Rapids. Investigators say Ayala and two co‑defendants — Rigoberto Vasquez‑Vasquez and Edgidio Vasques‑Mencho — were advertising, manufacturing, and selling the fake documents.

Ayala’s role allegedly included taking orders, gathering customer biographical information and photographs, passing off the materials for production, delivering the completed documents and collecting payments.

The group’s activities were tracked on multiple occasions in 2024 and 2025.

A federal grand jury indicted all three suspects in September of 2025. Ayala pleaded guilty to to her role, as did her co‑defendants, who are awaiting sentencing.

Once Ayala’s sentence is over, she will be deported to Guatemala. Authorities note she has previously been removed from the U.S. four times but reentered illegally on each occasion.

U.S. Attorney Timothy VerHey said Ayala’s repeat illegal entries show a disregard for American law.

“This case is an example of why the public has lost its tolerance for illegal immigration. Ms. Ayala has been removed from the United States four times, which shows her disregard for our laws," VerHey said in a statement. "When she came back, for the fifth time, she celebrated her good fortune by starting a fraud ring to enrich herself and to allow others to evade our immigration laws. This conduct is unacceptable, and my office will aggressively prosecute it whenever it occurs.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube