GRPS SUPERINTENDENT: Safety director’s phone call with parent violated district standards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A letter written by the Superintendent for Grand Rapids Public Schools to district staff regarding the status of an investigation into their director of public safety is making the rounds weeks after being sent.

A spokesperson for the district confirmed to FOX 17 that the letter was sent out by Dr. Leadriane Roby on November 29, following an alleged aggressive phone call between executive director of public safety, Larry Johnson, and a student’s parent.

That call happened on October 25 with parent Seth Moore.

Moore says that Johnson threatened to "come after" him, and accused him of lying and exaggerating.

He also allegedly accused Moore of being "racist" and "privileged" on the call.

Johnson was placed on administrative leave as an independent law firm conducted an investigation into the phone call.

Dr. Roby says in the letter that staffers with the firm interviewed Johnson, and everyone else involved in the October 25 phone call.

“Based on the review of the investigation report, it is clear the phone exchange did not meet the district’s standards for interactions with valued members of our community,” Dr. Roby wrote.

“I expect all of those who interact with our district to be treated with respect — even when conversations include feedback that may be difficult to hear.”

A website that claims to be created by an “independent effort of united parents and citizens” recently went active with the stated intention of getting Larry Johnson fired from his position at GRPS.

In addition to his role as director of public safety, Johnson also serves as Chief of Staff for the district.

“The negative marks against Johnson should be enough to give our relatively new Superintendent and Board (which includes newcomers with a clear political mandate) plenty of justification,” the website reads.

“But now that Larry has crossed the line of threatening a parent, he should be far beyond any "last chance" efforts to protect him. Dr. Roby must stop her charade of placations and nothing-burger emails, and act.”

A spokesperson for the district told FOX 17 on Thursday that Dr. Roby would not be making any further public statements regarding the current situation with Johnson.

In her letter to staff, Dr. Roby write, “The willingness to have respectful and courteous dialogue with our scholars and their families is an expectation for those who serve this district at all levels, especially leadership. This is what our families can and should expect from us.”

While Johnson was on administrative leave for the length of the investigation into the phone call, he resumed his regular duties on Tuesday, November 21.

FOX 17 reached out to Johnson’s office for comment Thursday afternoon, but have yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube