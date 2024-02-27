GRPS graduation rates in 2023 reach recent high, tops state average

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) saw its highest graduation rate in recent history last year.

On Monday, the district announced 82.4 percent of students graduated during the 2022–23 school year.

“We don't assume that it's a fluke,” said Dr. Leadriane Roby, GRPS superintendent. “We know that we're doing the right work.”

It’s a rate higher than the state average of 81.7 percent and an even bigger increase from the district’s rates nearly a decade ago when less than half of the scholars at GRPS earned their degree on time.

The percentage of students who graduated from GRPS since 2014 are as follows:



2023: 82.4%

2022: 80.5%

2021: 78.9%

2020: 80.9%

2019: 78.2%

2018: 71.3%

2017: 66.6%

2016: 65.5%

2015: 56.2%

2014: 49.6%

Roby believes an “intentional” approach allowed the district to increase the number of students who earned degrees.

“It shows the growth of our scholars, the commitment of our staff, and the work that we're doing as an overall community,” said Roby. “Our goal is to get to that high standard of 100% graduation on time. I think that's a huge aspirational goal but you have to set goals high.”

Roby says each semester, principals and other GRPS high school staff review a student’s credit completion rate. If they fall short, the district creates a plan to get them back on track.

“That may be extended learning opportunities, after-school programming, credit recovery classes, so that we can help mitigate some of those things before it becomes too late for them to graduate on time,” said Roby.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Education, students experiencing homelessness or those in foster care graduated at much lower rates than their peers.

Roby notes a lack of support or resources often makes it difficult for a scholar to earn a degree but hopes with more investment, they can rise.

“Try your best, get connected to schools, [and] continue to ask questions,” said Roby. “If something doesn't feel right, make sure that you're taking time to have conversations with a trusted adult.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube