GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Holiday Break is approaching for many kids but the Grand Rapids Public Museum wants to make sure your kids keep learning over break.

The museum is hosting Snowflake Break Camps for 1st through 6th graders. The camps will focus around history, science and culture. They will last two week and cost $40 per child.

They will take place from December 20th through December 30th with session from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.