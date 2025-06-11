GRPD seeks person of interest after man shot during car meet-up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A shooting during a car meet-up this month left one man with serious injuries.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is now asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in the case.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. June 1 at the Shops at Centerpoint.

GRPD says the victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the head and continues to recover from his injuries.

We connected with Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom about the dangers of these types of gatherings.

An estimated 200 cars were involved in this car meet-up, and Winstrom believes say this group has been at other locations as well.

Grand Rapids Police Department Image of a person of interest in June 1, 2025 shooting during car meet-up in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Police Department Image of a person of interest in June 1, 2025 shooting during car meet-up in Grand Rapids

The person of interest in this case was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo on the front and a larger airbrushed logo on the back, along with a black hat with a circular white logo, blue jeans, and bright white shoes. He was also carrying a black shoulder bag.

If you recognize him, or can provide any information leading to his identification or whereabouts, you are being asked to contact GRPD.

Detectives can be reached at 616-456-3380 or tips can be sent safely and anonymously through Silent Observer.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube