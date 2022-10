Grand Rapids Police are investigating what led up to a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The shooting happened early Saturday morning on Eastern Avenue near 28th Street.

Police say a large party was happening in the area when a man in his mid 20s was shot.

He's in stable condition at the hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

If you have any information on this case, call Grand Rapids Police at 616-456-3400.