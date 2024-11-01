Watch Now
GRPD investigating shooting that injured two juveniles

2 juveniles were shot Thursday night in GR's Ottawa Hills neighborhood
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m.

According to GRPD, it's officers responded to Fuller Ave NE but had a hard time finding the scene and any victims.

The victims were taken to two separate hospitals in private vehicles.

We're told their injuries are non-life-threatening.

GRPD says the shooting was likely the result of a dispute between groups of people.

