GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was injured in a shooting that happened on Grand Rapids' southeast Monday afternoon (Oct. 11), according to police.

The shooting occurred near the 700 block of Oakdale Street around 1:30 p.m.

Both the suspect's location, as well as the extent of the victim's injury, are unknown at this time.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the incident.

