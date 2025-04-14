GRPD investigates two separate shootings, one involving 15-year-old boy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating two separate shootings that happened on Sunday.

One incident took place around 4:30 p.m. along Bates Street SE on the city's southeast side.

In that case, officers were called to the area for the sound of gunfire.

No victims were located, but GRPD says a 15-year-old male later arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The second shooting took place around 6:45 p.m., in the 2900 block of Batchawana Street SE.

GRPD says an adult male was located and transported to a hospital.

He is listed in critical condition.

There is no suspect information in either case.

Anyone with information is being asked to call GRPD, or Silent Observer.

