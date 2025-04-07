GRow1000: Summer youth employment program now accepting applications

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — GRow1000, a summer youth employment program based in Grand Rapids, continues to prepare people with the workplace skills they need for their future. Now accepting applications for this summer, the six week program introduces young hopefuls to different career options offered within the city. For 22-year-old Tom Keister, that's a job in law and government.

"I always had an interest in law and government, and obviously being a part of the GRow1000 program, I made that clear to the program directors, because they obviously show a great interest in what the youth of the program want to do," Keister said.

Keister was a member of GRow1000 in the summer of 2023. "I started at West Grand Neighborhood Association, which is a nonprofit organization on the West Side, and they help bring information to the community and help provide snacks, food, whatever… for unsheltered individuals," Keister explains.

After working at West Grand Neighborhood Association, Keister secured his first full time position at the 61st District Court, where he works today. "This was my first full time position that I've had, and the skills, especially through the seminars and workshops provided by the program, prepared me in ways that I probably don't even realize," Keister said.

For many like Keister, GRow1000 serves as a first time employment experience. The program is for young people ages 15 to 24, working 20 hours a weeks for six weeks a summer.

"Over the course of five summers, we've employed 1,152 young people in this program," said Executive Director of Our Community's Children, Shannon Harris. "Last year, for example, we had 45 work sites, and they range from health care to community organizing to education to light manufacturing. So we have a wide variety of jobs that are available."

Harris says last summer, GRow1000 employed 162 young people. "We're looking forward to this program continuing for years to come, and hearing all of those stories about young people being in this program, and as a result, now they're a doctor, lawyer, educator, electrician..." Harris said.

For Keister, studying political science, his goal is to one day become a lawyer... and he says GRow1000 has played a pivotal role in preparing him for his future.

"Frankly, I don't know where I'd be working right now, had I not entered into the GRow1000 Academy, because of how many options that were offered and how many skills that are so widely applicable to so many different jobs," Keister said.

For young people interested in becoming an employee of GRow 1000, and for businesses and nonprofits looking to be host sites, click here.

The first day employees will report to work is Monday, June 9th. The last day employees will report to work is Friday, July 18th.

