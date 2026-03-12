With lodging scarce, Ionia approves temporary campsites for August Ionia Freak Fair visitors

IONIA, Mich. — With concert tickets for the upcoming Ionia Freak Fair starring Billy Strings already sold out and local lodging booked, city officials say they’ve found a new option for visitors still looking for a place to stay: temporary campsites.

The move could mean a major economic boost for local restaurants and shops as tens of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the city this summer.

Colleen McGraw, owner of the Bluewater Cafe, says events like this can bring a big surge in customers.

“Anything that they bring into Ionia brings a lot of business in,” McGraw said.

McGraw has owned the Bluewater Cafe for 35 years, celebrating the milestone this March. Despite decades of experience running a busy restaurant, she says she didn’t realize just how large the upcoming festival would be.

“Well I didn’t know it was going to be 40,000 until you walked in the door!” she said.

After tickets for the event sold out, hotel rooms and other lodging options in Ionia quickly disappeared. In response, city leaders worked with the Ionia County Health Department to approve temporary campgrounds as an alternative for concertgoers.

“We’re looking to protect the health and safety of anyone who’s at a temporary campground,” said Dr. Haleigh Leslie the Ionia County Health Officer.

Under the Michigan Public Health Code, a temporary campground is defined as a piece of land hosting five or more recreational units, such as tents or trailers, for up to four weeks.

Property owners who want to host campers must apply for a temporary campground license. The license requires approval from both state and local authorities, and sites must pass inspections by the county health department.

“We’re looking at the toilet facilities, making sure that there’s enough, that there’s water available, and then looking at garbage and trash to make sure there’s spots for those,” Leslie said.

Health officials say there are fees associated with the temporary campground license, and anyone interested in hosting campers should apply sooner rather than later. Inspections are expected to begin this summer ahead of the August event.

For McGraw and other business owners downtown, the influx of visitors could bring both opportunity and challenges.

“My biggest hope is I survive it and all my help does not walk out!” she said with a laugh.

More information on temporary camp site licenses are available here.

