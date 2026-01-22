West Michigan braces for brutal pothole season following severe winter weather

GREENVILLE, Mich. — Snowfall like what we've seen this week may look harmless once the plows move through, but it's what happens next that worries road crews. The Montcalm County Road Commission says this spring could bring a bumpier ride.

"I think it's going to be probably, pothole wise, maybe in the last five years, one of the worst ones we've seen," said Rob Putnam, Montcalm County Road Commission managing director.

Putnam says this winter's relentless thaw-freeze cycle is setting west Michigan roads up for long-term damage.

"It's just been constant, and it's been so up and down with the changing temperatures, the different types of moistures we've had, you know all that contributes to potholes," Putnam said.

Putnam says the more moisture on the roads, the worse it will be for drivers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says when the weather heats up is when we'll start seeing the effects from this cold stretch.

"When it gets warmer and things get mushy and soft and wet, and then it refreezes, that's when you get the potholes. So when you see it warm up, that's when the potholes start to spring up," said John Richard, MDOT Grand Region communications representative.

Richard says Michigan's aging infrastructure only makes the problem worse.

"We've got a lot of old roads and bridges in Michigan so when it warms up and freezes, that older pavement will be susceptible to potholes," Richard said.

MCRC says they're doing everything they can to clear roads in order to prevent potholes, but repairs have their limits.

"We really won't start until the first of April, probably when the plants start opening, that we'll be able to get all of them taken care of," Putnam said.

To report a pothole near you, click here.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube