'We're taking this seriously'; Lowell Police Chief on senior living facility fire investigation

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell Police Department is investigating what they believe to be an intentional fire at Schneider Manor, a senior living facility in Lowell.

Investigators believe the fire was deliberately set just before 2 a.m. Monday in a common area between apartments.

"We're taking this seriously. We're trying to determine who this individual is," said Chief Dennis Albert of the City of Lowell.

Albert says several items in the hallway were ignited, but quick response prevented major damage.

"The first police unit on scene was able to extinguish most of it with this fire extinguisher," Albert said, "fire responded shortly thereafter and completed the extinguishing of the fire."

No one was injured in the incident, but police are now looking for a person of interest.

Albert says a witness saw a white male, roughly 6 feet in height, wearing dark clothing, leave the area of the fire.

Police are asking the public for any information that may help locate those responsible.

"Check any surveillance cameras ring, doorbell cameras, any surveillance systems that they have to try and find a person matching this description who may have been out walking in the area, or, quite frankly, anywhere in the city at that point in time," Albert said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 616.897.7123. Anonymous tips may also be submitted through Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or at SilentObserver.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

