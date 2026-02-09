Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Train smashes into dump truck at Snow Ave. crossing in Lowell Township

A dump truck sits in pieces after being hit by a train on Snow Avenue in Lowell Township.
LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A train smashed into a dump truck at the railroad crossing on Snow Avenue just south of 52nd Street in Lowell Township on Monday.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, when the truck was headed north on Snow Avenue and it was hit by the train. The force of the impact separated the truck from the dump bed. Both came to rest in the snowy field next to the crossing.

The driver of the dump truck was ejected through the windshield, but he was conscious when taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

A dump truck sits in pieces after being hit by a train on Snow Avenue in Lowell Township.

The crossing only has stop signs for traffic on Snow Avenue with no automated warning lights or arms to warn drivers of oncoming trains. The road was covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash, per investigators.

Snow Avenue was closed between 52nd Street and 60th Street as first responders handled the situation.

