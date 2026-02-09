Train smashes into dump truck at Snow Ave. crossing in Lowell Township

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A train smashed into a dump truck at the railroad crossing on Snow Avenue just south of 52nd Street in Lowell Township on Monday.

Road Closed. Snow Ave between 52nd St SE and 60th St SE. Crews are on scene and working a serious injury accident. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/0CaimJNP32 — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) February 9, 2026

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, when the truck was headed north on Snow Avenue and it was hit by the train. The force of the impact separated the truck from the dump bed. Both came to rest in the snowy field next to the crossing.

The driver of the dump truck was ejected through the windshield, but he was conscious when taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

WXMI/Jim Sutton A dump truck sits in pieces after being hit by a train on Snow Avenue in Lowell Township.

The crossing only has stop signs for traffic on Snow Avenue with no automated warning lights or arms to warn drivers of oncoming trains. The road was covered in snow and ice at the time of the crash, per investigators.

A train vs. dump truck crash has occurred at 52nd Street and Snow Avenue SE in Lowell Township.

Please avoid the area. Aero med has been requested, and emergency crews are on scene. Kent County Sherriff's department on scene. pic.twitter.com/uPIqelyyQt — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) February 9, 2026

Snow Avenue was closed between 52nd Street and 60th Street as first responders handled the situation.

