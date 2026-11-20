LOWELL, Mich. — The holiday season is in full swing in Lowell as the community celebrates the 34th annual Christmas Through Lowell.

WATCH: ‘This truly is Lowell’s Black Friday’: Christmas Through Lowell gives local businesses a holiday boost

‘This truly is Lowell’s Black Friday’: Christmas Through Lowell gives local businesses a holiday boost

More than 80 homes and businesses have decorated their spaces for the annual event, welcoming visitors for a weekend of holiday shopping and festivities.

For downtown business owner Michelle Halvorsen, the event is one of the busiest weekends of the year as she continues growing her newly rebranded storefront, Disco Darling.

“Christmas Through Lowell is our favorite weekend,” Halvorsen said.

WXMI.

The event brings a boost in customers during a critical time for small businesses.

“This weekend brings so much business and it honestly gets us through the hard winter months of the next year,” Halvorsen said.

She says the event also gives local shops an opportunity to introduce themselves to shoppers who may not otherwise visit downtown Lowell.

“We get so many people from out of town, we get so many people in town,” she said.

WXMI. Shoppers walk through W Main St in Lowell Friday.

Shannon Kennedy, executive director of the Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, says that increased activity benefits businesses throughout the community.

“This truly is Lowell’s Black Friday,” Kennedy said. “We know a number of our restaurants for instance will see a typical 20% or more lift, so it just really helps set us up for a strong holiday season.”

And the shopping experience extends beyond downtown storefronts. 34 homes throughout the community have also been transformed into shopping destinations, including the home of Lowell neighbor Brenda Clark.

“Once a year we get to pretend we’re shop owners,” Clark said.

WXMI. Brenda Clark's home off of Gee Dr SE in Lowell.

Clark and her family spend weeks preparing her home off of Gee Dr SE for visitors, filling it with handmade items from 10 different West Michigan crafters.

The tradition has been part of her family for about 30 years, dating back to when her mother and sister first participated in the event.

“About 30 years ago, my mom and my sister, who were crafters, participated in the very first years of Christmas Through Lowell and they continued to do that,” Clark said.

Clark spends much of the year crafting, but the final preparations take a significant amount of time. She says it takes her family about two weeks to transform the house for the event.

WXMI. Brenda Clark's garage transformed into a festive shopping space for Christmas Through Lowell.

“We transform my entire house into a winter wonderland,” she said.

But for Clark, the event is about more than holiday shopping. It's also a way for her family to continue a tradition that holds special meaning.

“My mom passed away 9 years ago and since then, my four sisters and I are still involved,” she said.

Brenda Clark. Brenda Clark's mom, sisters, and daughters.

Christmas Through Lowell runs Friday through Sunday, giving visitors three days to shop and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Shopping hours are:



Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For local businesses like Halvorsen's, the impact can extend well beyond the holiday weekend, helping build relationships with customers throughout the year.

“It’s honestly been a hard time, so it really is good to get people out and get your name out there and, you know, maybe they’ll think of you in the summer or in the spring when it’s not just Christmas time,” Halvorsen said.

For more information about the event and a list of participating locations, you can click here.

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