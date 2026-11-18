LOWELL, Mich. — The holiday shopping season is getting an early start in Lowell as the 34th annual Christmas Through Lowell returns this weekend.

WATCH: Christmas Through Lowell kicks off Friday with more than 350 artists and crafters

Christmas Through Lowell kicks off Friday with more than 350 artists and crafters

The three-day event kicks off Friday, transforming more than 80 homes and businesses into shopping destinations throughout the community.

Organizers say more than 350 artists and crafters will showcase their creations, offering shoppers a variety of unique gifts, including handmade items, Christmas decorations, art, antiques and more.

Paige Meyer. Downtown Lowell Wednesday.

Christmas Through Lowell runs Friday through Sunday, giving visitors three days to shop and get a head start on their holiday shopping.

Shopping hours are:



Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information about Christmas Through Lowell, click here.

PAIGE MEYER.

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