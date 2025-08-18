Police searching for driver who hit man walking along road near Greenville

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Your help is being solicited to find the driver who hit a man along a road outside of Greenville and then drove off.

Around 9:35 p.m. on August 17, Michigan State Police troopers were called to West Carson City Road, which is also M-57, near South Miller Road. The location several miles east of Greenville is where a 33-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

The man had been hit by a vehicle, according to state police. He was sent to the hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a Chevrolet Equinox or GMC Terrain from the models years of 2010 to 2014. The vehicle is missing its passenger side mirror, which was found near the scene of impact. It may also have body damage to the passenger side.

Michigan State Police A damaged side mirror from a vehicle believed to have hit a man along West Carson Road outside Greenville on August 17, 2025.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

