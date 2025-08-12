Police: Break-ins at bridal shops in Greenville and Belding are not connected

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pair of break-ins at bridal shops in neighboring communities are not connected say police. Now FOX 17 has learned different suspects have been identified in the cases.

In July we reported on break-ins at Belding Beauties & Bros in Belding and Bella Sposa Bridal & Prom in Greenville. The two happened just days apart and at the time investigators couldn't rule out whether the same people were behind it.

WATCH OUR JULY REPORT

Bridal Shops Broken Into in West Michigan. Are they related?

For Elizabeth Ver-Johnson, the owner of Beauties & Bros, the violation of her free bridal shop was heartbreaking. Items were ripped from the walls, candy and water spread throughout the store.

Days after our story, Belding police figured out a 12-year-old girl and 10-year-old were responsible. The two admitted to entering not just the dress shop, but several other business inside the Belding Village Covered Mall on July 1.

Police Chief Dion Sower told FOX 17 the case is under review by the Ionia County Prosecutor's Office for potential charges.

Meanwhile, the Greenville Department of Public Safety arrested two people in connection to the break-in at Bella Sposa. A 17-year-old, who is not being identified because of their age, and 18-year-old David Lundy were arrested a week ago.

Lundy was arraigned Friday on multiple felony charges, including breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, and possession of burglary tools. The 17-year-old faces charges in juvenile court.

Public Safety Director Brian Blomstrom said the two are also suspected in a number of break-ins cases at businesses in Greenville, including Bella Sposa, Show Sensation, Hot Spot Bowling Alley, and Instant Cash Advance.

Detective Jamie Sorsen and Sergeant Steve DeWitt with the evidence team used footage from downtown surveillance cameras and private security cameras to connect the two to the crimes.

If convicted, Lundy could face years behind bars.

