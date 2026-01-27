New mixed-use development planned for downtown Ionia’s Main Street

IONIA, Mich. — Change is underway in downtown Ionia’s historic business district, where a new mixed-use development aims to bring people to Main Street— both to live and to shop.

Ionia is one of five cities selected to receive funding through Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Revitalization and Placemaking Program, which focuses on strengthening local downtowns across the state.

Local business owners say the development could bring much-needed foot traffic to the area.

“It’s going to draw more people downtown,” said Kevin Kasper, owner of Sid’s Flower Shop, “more traffic downtown means that you’re going to have more possible sales downtown.”

In Ionia, the project includes four new apartment units and a commercial space, helping revitalize part of the city’s historic downtown corridor.

“We’re excited to see redevelopment and growth in all forms,” said Jonathan Bowman, Ionia’s assistant city manager and city clerk, “we’re really excited to bring new residents downtown to help support our existing downtown businesses, and hopefully bring new business to Ionia as well.”

Bowman said half of the project’s funding comes from the state, with the remaining cost matched by the property owner of 322 & 324 W. Main. The total cost of the project is expected to be around $1.2 million.

“We’re happy to see growth,” Bowman said, “we’re happy to see this level of investment and to see the new residences that are going to be created and bring people to our community.”

Ashley Shattuck, owner of Mane Stage Salon and Spa, said it’s encouraging to see money reinvested into the community.

“I like seeing that our downtown can not only keep its historic value, but also that people are investing in making the buildings better,” Shattuck said.

City leaders hope the development is just the beginning of a broader downtown revitalization.

“Hopefully there are other grant programs property owners will be able to take advantage of,” Bowman said.

A timeline for the project has not yet been set. Updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

