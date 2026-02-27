New Michigan literacy initiative takes root in Lowell as families, libraries weigh in

LOWELL, Mich. — A new literacy initiative from Gretchen Whitmer is putting a renewed focus on helping Michigan children read proficiently, and local Lowell families say the foundation for that success is already taking shape, one story at a time.

The new Every Child Reads Initiative designed to strengthen reading skills across the state by expanding access to free pre-K, improving literacy instruction, and increasing academic support year-round.

The effort comes amid staggering statewide statistics. According to the 2024 results from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, often called the Nation’s Report Card, only 22% of Michigan fourth-grade boys scored at a proficient reading level, compared to 27% of girls.

In Lowell, the numbers are stronger but still show room for improvement. The most recent local data shows 57% of fourth-grade boys reached proficiency in English language arts testing, compared to 62% of girls.

For many families, literacy development starts long before standardized tests. Lowell mom Sarah Meckl says reading is built into her family’s weekly routine.

“I let them read anything,” she said, “if they want to pick out a little kid book, I let them get it, magazines, get it. Anything that they want to read, as long as they’re reading.”

Her 11-year-old son Oliver says he enjoys visiting the Kent District Libraries Englehardt Branch whenever he can.

“I like looking for books, I also like playing with all of the toys in the library,” he said.

The KDL outreach and programming specialist for the Lowell, Alto, and Grattan branches says fostering a love of reading early is critical.

“A huge part of what the library does is early literacy programs for our youngest kids, we have story times,” said Adam Flynn, “we encourage reading at home and just getting exposure to as much reading as possible.”

For local nanny Jill Conner, regular library visits have made a noticeable difference.

“They’re definitely into books. They have so many books in their house and we read a lot. I feel like that’s how they will probably do well in school,” she said.

Flynn says early exposure is key.

“It’s never too soon to start reading, it’s never too soon. They are learning from everything that you do,” he said, “they’re taking in everything in the world around them and the more they can experience the better.”

For free open houses for local preschool enrollment you can click here.

To take advantage of free literacy programming, book access, and early childhood reading initiatives click here.

