Neighbors divided as Greenville Regional YMCA project moves forward

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A new health and wellness hub planned for Montcalm County is drawing both excitement and concern from people who live nearby.

Construction of the Greenville Regional YMCA is expected to bring new resources and services to the community. The new facility will replace the Club Fitness center on W. Oak St.

Officials say it will be the first facility of its kind in Michigan, bringing services from Corewell Health and Cherry Health together under one roof. But for some neighbors, the project also means changes to their yards.

Ellen Pyle has lived in the same Greenville home for nearly 40 years. One of the things she has always loved most about the property is the wooded area behind her backyard.

But according to Pyle, YMCA leaders confirmed the parking lot for the new 45,000-square-foot facility would be built just yards from her backyard.

“I’m going to be looking at a parking lot with lights and everything that comes with it,” she said.

In a statement, the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids said the organization is continuing to work with city leaders as planning continues.

“The Greenville Regional YMCA project is in the final planning stages, and we are still working with the City of Greenville on the site design, parking, and construction timelines. We’ve had productive conversations with neighbors and community stakeholders, and we will continue listening to the community as the project moves forward. We look forward to sharing more details in the near future.”

Greenville resident Justin Johnson says he is eager for the expansion of his local gym.

“Given the community involvement, the protections of the city, and the promises of the YMCA, we are pleased at how richly the legacy of Al and Gloria Guilfoyle will be carried forward,” Johnson said.

Plans for the new facility include:



Upgraded fitness and wellness spaces and group programming

A full gymnasium and expanded family amenities

Modern locker rooms

A free, year-round indoor walking track open to the entire community

A revitalized pool and spa area

And an indoor splash pad and family changing room

Nathaniel Reed, who passes the site on his way to work, said the facility will provide opportunities the area currently lacks.

“We don’t really have anything like it here, at least to my knowledge,” Reed said.

He also believes the location will make it easier for more residents to access the services offered there.

“Just being as close as it is makes it really accessible, especially to someone who doesn’t have a car," he said.

While many residents say they’re looking forward to the new facility, some neighbors say they are still adjusting to the changes coming to their backyards.

The Greenville Regional YMCA is expected to open in December 2027.

