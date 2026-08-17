MURALOCITY: New murals in Lowell part of nonprofit's first public art campaign

LOWELL, Mich. — Muralocity, a public art campaign by Lowell Arts, will bring five new, professionally painted murals to Lowell.

The campaign is the first of its kind for the nonprofit.

"We see public art in other communities, and it's something we really think is going to add to our downtown environment," Lowell Arts Executive Director Janet Tunis said to FOX 17.

"These murals are right in line with us getting out into the community and bringing art to the people."

On Main Street, a depiction of the industrial history of Lowell — logging and life at where the waters of the Grand River and Flat River meet — is beginning to take color and shape.

"People are going to look at it and feel some connection to place, some connection to history," artist Chris Catalogna said.

"I am excited to be a part of creating this identity."

At Creekside Park, a collection of native plants and animals has started to wrap around all four walls of a park building, and murals are also planned at Lowell Arts, Lowell Light and Power and the Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

While four out of the five are expected to be finished by September, the mural at Lowell Arts will be painted next year when the nonprofit celebrates its 50th anniversary.

"The community of Lowell loves art, and they've been really supportive of Lowell Arts all these years," Tunis said.

Muralocity is both publicly and privately funded. A $100,000 cost has been split between the Lowell Downtown Development Authority and the Lowell Area Community Fund ($50,000), a crowdfunding campaign through Patronicity ($25,000) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which matched the money raised by the campaign ($25,000).

"There's something for everyone in these murals," Tunis said. "You get to just take it in and enjoy."

For more on Muralocity, click here.

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