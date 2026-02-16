Michigan State Police seek hit-and-run driver in Muir collision

MUIR, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a driver who pulled out in front of a 71-year-old man and fled the scene Friday in Muir.

The incident occurred on Maple Street. No injuries were reported in the collision.

The MSP Lakeview Post said the driver was operating a red truck that may have rear quarter panel damage from the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help identify the individual or their vehicle to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444 and reference case # 64-927-26.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

