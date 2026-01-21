Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man killed in early morning crash on M-66 north of Ionia

RONALD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 72-year-old man from Belding died after a crash Wednesday morning on M-66 north of Ionia.

Michigan State Police said the man's vehicle was headed south on M-66 near Haysmer Road when it crossed the centerline, hitting a two vehicles headed north. The 72-year-old from Belding was rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries.

The people in the other two vehicles, a 44-year-old man from Orleans, a 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl, all suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

