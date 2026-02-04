Man arrested for sexually assaulting multiple teens over more than two decades in Ionia County

IONIA, Mich. — A man in Ionia County who has been active in several churches over the past two decades was charged with exposing himself and sexually assaulting children he worked with in those churches.

Trent Creighton was arraigned last month with First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and three counts of Indecent Exposure. The 53-year-old has been under investigation since October 2025 after a complaint was filed with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives believe Creighton exploited kids in the churches' youth groups over the last 20 plus years. There could be more victims who also suffered abuse at his hands, said the sheriff's office.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim or knows someone who may have had an inappropriate interaction with Creighton is encouraged to contact the Ionia County Sheriff's Office at (616) 527-8259.

