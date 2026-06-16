Lowell Township recall effort heads to Kent County courthouse over Microsoft data center dispute

LOWELL, Mich — Residents opposed to a proposed Microsoft data center in Lowell Township are taking their fight to the Kent County Election Commission this morning, seeking approval to move forward with recall petitions against three township officials.

The Kent County Election Commission is scheduled to hear arguments at 9 a.m. at the Kent County Courthouse over whether to allow the recall process to proceed.

An organization called "Lowell Township Recall" submitted three recall petitions against Township Supervisor Jerry Hale, and two recall petitions each against trustees Mark Anderson and William Thompson. The group accuses all three board members of ignoring community concerns and prioritizing the interests of Microsoft.

The recall push follows a 5-2 board vote against a proposed six-month moratorium on data centers — a decision that drew sharp opposition from residents.



WATCH: PREVIOUS REPORTING ON LOWELL TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION

No decision reached after lengthy Lowell Township meeting on Microsoft data center proposal

If the petitions are approved, Lowell Township Recall will be permitted to continue the recall process and begin collecting signatures.

A Planning Commission workshop is scheduled for June 22, where Microsoft representatives are expected to attend. A time and location have not yet been announced.

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