Lowell Showboat offering sensory-friendly Santa visits for children with specialized needs

LOWELL, Mich. — A beloved holiday tradition at the Lowell Showboat is expanding next week to welcome children with specialized needs, offering a more accessible Santa experience for families.

The iconic Christmas Lane attraction has hosted Santa visits for more than 20 years, but in 2024 organizers introduced a special sensory-friendly option that gives children with disabilities their own dedicated time with Santa Claus.

"This may be their only opportunity to see Santa Claus," said organizer Jody Haybarkar, "we get to give that to them."

The specialized visits feature 10-minute time slots with brighter lighting and reduced noise levels to accommodate children who may be overwhelmed by traditional holiday environments.

"Areas with loud noises can be overstimulating, can be too much. What they hear might be 10 to 20 times more than what a regular person without a sensory challenge might hear," said Carrie Hoffman, who spearheaded the initiative.

Hoffman partnered with Haybarkar to create the program after recognizing a gap in holiday accessibility for local families.

The event holds personal significance for Hoffman, whose son August has Type 1 autism. He tells FOX 17 he hopes events like this help normalize neurodiversity beyond the holiday season.

"This should be more common, and I'm glad to see someone like mom is hosting these type of things," August Hoffman said, "I hope to see one day that it's normal to have a different brain."

With roughly 40% of time slots still available for next week's specialized visits, organizers encourage families to take advantage of the opportunity.

The specialized Santa visits begin Monday. Families can sign up for designated 10-minute time slots here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

